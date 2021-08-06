Quiet and Warm Sunday

SUNDAY: Sunday looks to be a fairly quiet and mild day with high temperatures in the mid 80s with decreasing cloud cover into the afternoon.

MONDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: We are monitoring the potential for severe thunderstorms to fire up along a cold front Monday afternoon-evening. It will be a hot day with highs near 90 for many. Large hail and damaging winds are our primary concerns at this time. At the very least, many areas (not all) could see some rain!

TUESDAY- WEDNESDAY: A few showers or storms may linger into the first part of Tuesday. Hazy to smoky skies with sunshine return behind the cold front as well. High temperatures will be cooler both days - mainly in the upper 70s to low 80s.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Smoky and sunny skies continue to round out the work week. Thursday and Friday looks a touch cooler again with highs near 80 behind a cool front.

SATURDAY: Near seasonal temperatures with mainly sunny skies.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds. Low: 66. High: 85.

MONDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Hot. Partly cloudy. Strong/severe PM storms. Low: 68. High: 90.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Cooler. Chance of a few storms. Hazy. Low: 65. High: 81.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Smoky. Low: 64. High: 83.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Smoky. Low: 60. High: 81.

FRIDAY: Sunshine. Smoky. Low: 56. High: 79.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Low: 58. High: 83.