NDT - Bemidji Sculpture Walk - August 6

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The talented artists in Bemidji live by their work, and most of the art you see every year on the Sculpture Walk is available for private sale.

Your visits to the Walk, your support of our business sponsors, and your personal donations allow Bemidji to bring high quality work to the Walk and reward artists with honorariums and prizes. For more information on how you can help support the BSW, contact bemidjisculpture@gmail.com

Along with Encore or Returning pieces that spend 2-3 years displayed on the Walk, most pieces in the Permanent Collection, murals around town, and special works like the Shaynowishkung (Chief Bemidji) statue in Library Park and Veterans Memorial in the Greenwood Cemetery may also be found on the Art Map.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.