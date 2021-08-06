Advertisement

NDT - 218 Relocate to Bemidji - August 6

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Greater Bemidji 218 Relocate Incentive Package was created to encourage professionals interested in moving to the Bemidji area to choose their lifestyle and take the leap.

If you are a telecommuter — someone who performs the majority of their employment duties remotely from a home office or co-working space — in the Bemidji area you may be eligible for this program. Program Perks are listed below.

Moving Expenses: Up to $2,500 in reimbursed moving expenses and/or qualifying telecommuter expenses not already covered by employer/company including all-Fiber Optic Gigabit Internet service which is widely available throughout Beltrami County.

Free Membership: One-year membership to the LaunchPad co-working space in the historic Mayflower Building ($1,500 value). Plus, teleworking support and tools through Effective Remote Work.

Additional Perks: Free access to the Community Concierge Program, connecting you and your family to the community. Outstanding quality of life, peace of mind and lifestyle that YOU choose.

Learn more at 218Relocate.com.

