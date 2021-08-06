Advertisement

NDSU “strongly recommends” that everyone should wear masks indoors

(KFYR)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University is recommending everyone to wear masks indoors when social distancing can’t be maintained.

In a campus update that was sent out Friday, the following rules will also apply:

  • Every person should be comfortable wearing a mask and is encouraged to do so.  People should not face any pressure to discontinue doing so.
  • Faculty may require masks to be worn in their classes at their discretion.
  • Health care operations on campus, including Student Health Service and Counseling Center, will continue to be able to mandate masks in accordance with regular health care protocols.

This change will go into effect on Monday, August 9.

Earlier this week, Fargo Cass Public Health said that Cass County now has a substantial COVID-19 transmission rate and recommended everyone to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

University President Dean Bresciani is urging everyone to get vaccinated. He also stated that if transmission rates continue to climb, they make take more action on-campus.

