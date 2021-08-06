Advertisement

MN legislators hoping to pass drought relief for farmers

File photo of crops
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz and a top state lawmakers say they will support an emergency financial relief package for farmers in Minnesota, where most of the state is in a severe or extreme drought.

Walz says he would support an aid package in a special session next month. The governor got an earful at Farmfest in Redwood County Wednesday from farmers and ranchers seeking drought relief.

Agriculture officials say livestock and specialty crop farmers are hardest hit because their insurance generally covers less than corn and soybean farmers.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman said a financial relief package could be modeled after previous aid that lawmakers approved after flooding.

