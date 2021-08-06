‘He’s a hero!’: Family, lawyer enraged after pawn shop employee charged for shooting at robbery suspect

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s outrage tonight from the family and lawyer of the pawn shop worker who’s now charged for shooting at an armed robbery suspect’s getaway car earlier this summer.

It happened on June 10, when police say 22-year-old Hunter Havisto held up Mister Money at gunpoint and ran away with over $2,000.

56-year old Kyle Ramsey fired several shots at Havisto’s get away car, but has stated from the start he only did so as a way to mark the car and make it easier for police to identify.

However, just this week the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has decided to charge Ramsey with one misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment— A move his family says is flat out wrong.

“It’s not right what they’re doing. It’s not right! My dad’s a victim and a hero. He shouldn’t be persecuted for that,” Alissa Ramsey-Vinson said.

“Victims are being charged with crimes! Who did he recklessly endanger? The guy who had a gun on him? I mean, it doesn’t make sense!” Craig Richie, Ramsey’s defense attorney said.

“I could have lost my father that day. I could have lost my father twice,” Ramsey-Vinson said as she explained June 10 wasn’t the first time her father had been struck with terror while at work. “He got a conceal and carry because he had a shotgun put to his head at Mister Money before.”

So this time, just moments after having yet another gun put in his face, Ramsey was able to take action.

“He fired and took out the back window and then he put marks in the side of the car which is why the cops caught him! And they did that in a couple of hours, which they hadn’t been able to catch him for several days. They caught him because of what Kyle had done!” Richie said.

Police say June 10 marked the fifth business Havisto robbed at gunpoint in less than four days. Court documents later revealed Havisto’s gun was actually a BB gun in each robbery.

“This man undoubtedly saved lives. He should get a medal! He shouldn’t be getting prosecuted,” Richie said.

“My dad did nothing wrong!” Ramsey-Vinson said. “If there was anybody in that parking lot, dad would have spotted it and he wouldn’t have shot. Second off, if he wanted to harm Mr. Hunter, he literally could have. He’s a trained shooter. He marked the car. The car shows it.”

A father, a grandfather, a son, a brother and a loyal friend, both Ramsey-Vinson and Richie say Ramsey is the epitome of a good guy with a big smile and an even bigger heart.

“He’s an overall great guy and a great dad and he’s just a joy to be around,” Ramsey-Vinson said.

“Kyle is a good, caring Christian man who wouldn’t hurt anybody, he would help anybody. He was helping out and protecting not only society, but the people in that office that day,” Richie said.

A GoFundMe has now been set up for the family to help pay Ramsey’s legal fees, as the retainer alone for Richie and his team is $10,000.

“The fact that we have to retain a lawyer not to prove my dad’s innocence, but to keep his innocence is beyond me,” Ramsey-Vinson said.

Richie assures they’re not going down without a fight. He says he and Ramsey have every intention of taking this case to trial, as he says a plea deal would be nothing but wrong.

“Even a reduced charge; what did he do? Making a loud noise in the city would be too much because he’s defending himself! And the theory is, ‘Well, yeah, but he went beyond that.’ No, he didn’t!” Richie said.

Ramsey-Vinson says she wants to thank the community for the overwhelming support and is now urging the public to call the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office and demand they drop the charges against her dad.

“Just tell them that you’re not for this,” she said.

If Ramsey is convicted, he faces up to 360 days in jail and could also lose his right to conceal and carry a firearm.

