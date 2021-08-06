Advertisement

Getting in your Friday workouts at Broadway Square

Fitness Friday’s is a group that meets every Friday at Broadway Square to get a workout in. Today, the workout will be in a boot camp setting from 9:00am to 9:50am.
Fitness Friday’s is a group that meets every Friday at Broadway Square to get a workout in....
Fitness Friday’s is a group that meets every Friday at Broadway Square to get a workout in. Today, the workout will be in a boot camp setting from 9:00am to 9:50am.(Broadway Square)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Anyone that is looking to work out but does not want to alone now has an opportunity to join a group.

Fitness Friday’s is a group that meets every Friday at Broadway Square to get a workout in. Today, the workout will be in a boot camp setting. On Friday, August 13th, the workout is a Tabata style class. On Friday, the 20th, the workout is a stress and Pilates class. On Friday, August 27th, the workout focuses on yoga sculpting.

Each Friday workout will go from 9:00am to 9:50am and is free. For more information, call Broadway Square at (701) 551-5898.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File ambulance photo
Teen thrown from pickup, fighting for life following crash
Police presence at Motel 6
UPDATE: Man in critical condition after Motel 6 incident
Man arrested after crash in Otter Tail County
Police presence at Motel 6
Police: Man involved in altercation before being found unconscious
Jennifer Grant takes the stand Wednesday
RECAP: Testimony continues in civil trial against downtown bar, restaurant

Latest News

Oil company to pay $35 million for spill in ND
Sturgis File photo
Sturgis bike rally revs back bigger, despite virus variant
Fargo Police Department releases mid-year report
10:00PM News August 5 - Part 2
10:00PM News August 5 - Part 2