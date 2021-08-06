Getting in your Friday workouts at Broadway Square

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Anyone that is looking to work out but does not want to alone now has an opportunity to join a group.

Fitness Friday’s is a group that meets every Friday at Broadway Square to get a workout in. Today, the workout will be in a boot camp setting. On Friday, August 13th, the workout is a Tabata style class. On Friday, the 20th, the workout is a stress and Pilates class. On Friday, August 27th, the workout focuses on yoga sculpting.

Each Friday workout will go from 9:00am to 9:50am and is free. For more information, call Broadway Square at (701) 551-5898.

