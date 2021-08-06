Fergus Falls announces back to school plan, masks not required

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fergus Falls joins Moorhead, Fargo and West Fargo schools in not requiring masks for the 2021-22 school year.

Below is the document Fergus Falls Superintendent Jeff Drake sent out with guidelines for the upcoming school year.

At the present time, the Fergus Falls Public School District is anticipating opening the 2021-22 school year with a full five-day schedule of in-person instruction. Our ability to maintain a five-day schedule throughout the school year will likely depend on the response we take as a community to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Fergus Falls Public Schools continues to monitor COVID-19 and the Delta variant as changes could create a situation where the district would need to adjust our response. We will maintain our practice of providing families with as much lead time as possible should a change become necessary. We appreciate your understanding as conditions with this virus can evolve very quickly.

Some families may not be comfortable with their child(ren) returning to in-person instruction. Families seeking online/distance learning may contact the school district about enrollment in iQ Academy. iQ Academy is a well-established learning option. The program has been part of the Fergus Falls Public School District for well over a decade.

We will evaluate designating one or more distance learning teachers in each grade K-6 if enough parents request a distance learning option in any of those grade levels. Communication should be directed to the building principal.

During the 2020-21 school year, we allowed liberal movement in and out of distance learning. This proved to be both challenging and detrimental to the learning experience. Blended schedules (a combination of in-person and iQ classes) are only available to 9th - 12th grade students and must be in place at the beginning of each semester. The following timelines will be followed regarding in-person and online/distance learning changes:

1. Students may move from in-person to distance learning at any time.

2. Students may move from distance learning to in-person learning on the following dates, exceptions will be granted only under extenuating circumstances:

November 8th - the beginning of 2nd quarter.

January 24th - the beginning of 2nd semester.

March 28th - beginning of 4th quarter.

Students will be either 100% online/distance learning or 100% in-person learning during the 2021-22 school year with the exception of blended schedules for some 9-12 grade students established at the start of each semester.

Face Coverings

Many of you are interested in the district’s expectations regarding mask wearing. As a district, we utilize guidance from the CDC, MDH and Otter Tail County Public Health as well as our own local data and observations to guide decisions designed to maintain a healthy environment for students, staff and community.

The Fergus Falls Public Schools will not require students, staff and visitors to wear masks in school buildings, however, in accordance with CDC/MDH recommendations, mask-wearing is strongly encouraged. No classroom segregation will take place based on masks or vaccination status. We enthusiastically welcome all students back to school.

All people are required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to wear face coverings while in public transportation hubs and on all public transportation conveyances (airplanes, public buses, etc.) including school buses (both public and private).

CDC/MDH Strategies to Reduce Transmission of COVID-19

The following guidance comes from the CDC and MDH. Using these best practice prevention strategies consistently protects students, teachers, staff, and other members of their households and creates a safer in-person environment.

All students, teachers, staff, and visitors in school buildings should wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. (Recommended, not required in the Fergus Falls Public Schools.)

Schools should maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms whenever possible. When it is not possible to maintain 3 feet of distance between students, it is especially important to layer other prevention strategies. Families - please be aware that it is not possible in our district to ensure 3 ft of physical distance between students at all times.

Students, teachers, and staff should stay home if they feel sick and should contact a healthcare provider for testing and care.

Students, teachers, and staff who have been fully vaccinated do not need to stay home even if they have had recent close contact with a confirmed case so long as they do not have symptoms and do not test positive . Follow CDC testing guidance for anyone exposed to a confirmed case.

People who are not fully vaccinated and returning to in-person school, sports, or extracurricular activities (and their families) should get tested regularly for COVID-19 according to CDC guidance.

Schools should encourage ventilation, contact tracing in combination with isolation and quarantine, handwashing, respiratory etiquette, cleaning, and disinfection as important layers of prevention.

All people ages 12 years and older should get vaccinated for COVID-19 before returning to in-person school, sports, or other activities to protect themselves and people around them who cannot get vaccinated. Talk to a health care provider or Find Vaccine Locations near you.

