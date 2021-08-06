Fargo Police Department releases mid-year report

Advertisement

By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department released its mid-year report including information on the department’s use of force, incident reviews, and personnel complaints.

In a Facebook post, officials wrote they hope the report provides better transparency of the department’s practices and helps maintain trust throughout the community.

According to the report, one Fargo Police officer has been placed on a performance improvement contract for use of force outside of policy. From January 1 to June 30, Fargo Police conducted 65 use of force reviews, and only the one was found to be outside of policy.

During that time period there were nearly 48,000 calls for service, meaning use of force occurred in less than 1% of them.

You can find the full report here.

