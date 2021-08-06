Advertisement

Customers of Minnesota Energy Resources urged to stay connected if they’re behind on bills

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Energy Resources is urging customers who are behind on their energy bills to reach out as soon as possible to avoid disconnection.

Per the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, the state’s residential disconnection moratorium expired on August 2nd. Customers behind on natural gas bills should visit minnesotaenergyresources.com or use the Minnesota Energy Resources app to enroll in or find out more about payment arrangements available to them.

Minnesotans can qualify for energy assistance. Customers can receive up to $1,600 to help pay their energy bills. Applications must be received by September 1st.

There are also many ways to manage energy costs at home. Visit the Minnesota Energy Resources website for a checklist.

If anyone who has questions about their bill or thinks they might have trouble paying should call Minnesota Energy Resources at 800-889-9508.

