COVID-19 Delta Variant Spread and Recommendations for Grand Forks County

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released updated guidance on July 27 stressing the importance of COVID-19 vaccination and updates masking guidelines for areas with substantial or high disease transmission. North Dakota has experienced increased levels of SARS COV 2 transmission across much of the state in recent weeks. Grand Forks County was designated as having a substantial COVID-19 transmission rate as of August 4, 2021. The designation for each county is based on new case rate and percent positivity. Community transmission rates are monitored regularly and provide information on how the spread of SARS-COV-2 is occurring in a geographic area.

Grand Forks Public Health recommends the community follow the guidance from the CDC to slow the spread of coronavirus infections in Grand Forks County and the region. Recommendations for counties with high or substantial transmission rates include wearing masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status.

According to CDC, the Delta variant has surged to become the predominant variant, from less than 1% of cases in May to over 80% of cases in July. Important information about the Delta variant:

· The Delta variant is more transmissible, compared to previous strains of COVID-19.

Virtually all hospitalizations and deaths continue to be among the people who are unvaccinated.

In rare circumstances, vaccinated individuals who become infected can spread the Delta variant to others. These breakthrough infections are generally mild, indicating the vaccines are effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death.

Grand Forks Public Health further recommends PreK-12 schools and childcare follow CDC guidelines including masking for all students, teachers, staff, and visitors, regardless of their vaccination status. COVID vaccinations are critical as infections are increasing at a faster rate than vaccinations. In Grand Forks County, the vaccination rate for children ages 12 – 17 is approximately 35% and the vaccination rate for adults ages 18 – 64 is 54%. Approximately half of Grand Forks County residents remain susceptible to COVID-19 infection due to the lack of vaccination, ineligibility to get vaccinated, or waning COVID-19 immunity after infection. The COVID-19 vaccine is currently only available to those 12 years of age and older.

Grand Forks Public Health and community partners offer free COVID-19 vaccine at numerous locations throughout Grand Forks County. To find a mobile vaccination clinic in Grand Forks County, visit www.grandforksgov.com/vaccine. In addition, locations at healthcare provider and pharmacies can be found here: www.vaccinefinder.org.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.