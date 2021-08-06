Advertisement

Border strike could mean long lines at Canadian border

By Anna Johnson
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Canada will be opening its border to vaccinated Americans but a strike of Canadian Border Guards could mean long lines and delays for travelers. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he hopes to resolve the dispute through mediation. Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer reassured Canadians the reopening the border will not result in a rise in COVID cases. Minnesota’s Representative Michelle Fischbach and Senator Amy Klobuchar advocated for reopening the border to revive international supply chains and cross-border tourism.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File ambulance photo
Teen thrown from pickup, fighting for life following crash
Police presence at Motel 6
UPDATE: Man in critical condition after Motel 6 incident
Brandon Pedersen is charged with 2 felonies
Young couple plans to move after frightening encounter
Man arrested after crash in Otter Tail County
Police presence at Motel 6
Police: Man involved in altercation before being found unconscious

Latest News

Gold medalist, United States' Tamyra Mensah-Stock celebrates on the podium during the medal...
Team USA competes with China for lead in gold medals
File photo of crops
MN legislators hoping to pass drought relief for farmers
Fitness Friday’s is a group that meets every Friday at Broadway Square to get a workout in....
Getting in your Friday workouts at Broadway Square
Oil company to pay $35 million for spill in ND