Border strike could mean long lines at Canadian border

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Canada will be opening its border to vaccinated Americans but a strike of Canadian Border Guards could mean long lines and delays for travelers. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he hopes to resolve the dispute through mediation. Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer reassured Canadians the reopening the border will not result in a rise in COVID cases. Minnesota’s Representative Michelle Fischbach and Senator Amy Klobuchar advocated for reopening the border to revive international supply chains and cross-border tourism.

