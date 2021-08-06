Advertisement

Aircraft accident north of Grand Forks Air Force Base

(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILBY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Military officials are trying to figure out what caused an aircraft to go down.

It happened at around 7:00 a.m. Friday in a rural field near Gilby, which is north of the Grand Forks Air Force Base. The aircraft was from the Air Force Base and was returning at the time of the accident. It was an unmanned and remotely piloted aircraft, so no one was on board. No injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished and the incident is under investigation with recovery operations underway.

