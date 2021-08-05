Teen thrown from pickup, fighting for life following crash

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life following a serious crash just east of Northwood, ND.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened around 6:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5 at the intersection of 4th Ave. NE and 31st St. NE.

The official report says the teen boy crashed into an SUV, causing the two vehicles to hit the ditch. The boy was thrown from his pickup and taken by ambulance to Altru in Grand Forks.

The driver of the SUV, 55-year-old Darrell Repoyo of Hatton, ND, was hurt but is expected to be ok.

Authorities are not releasing the identity of the teen.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.