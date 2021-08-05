RECAP: Testimony continues in civil trial against downtown bar, restaurant

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Testimony began Wednesday in the civil trial against a downtown bar and restaurant.

A tearful wife of the man who was punched outside the Hotel Donaldson on May 27, 2017, and later died, as well as a witness and three former employees of the Hotel Donaldson were the first to take the stand Wednesday in the nine-day trial.

Jennifer Grant, the widow of Jamie Grant, and Christopher Sang, who was also punched by Darren Patterson, are both suing the HoDo stating the establishment should have foreseen that Patterson was going to go after the ‘Grant group’ after being kicked out.

Jennifer Grant was the first on the stand and gave emotional testimony of the night she learned what happened to her husband, as well as the days following.

“(My brother-in-law) stared me in the face and looked very, very serious and he said, ‘Jamie’s hurt and he’s hurt bad. He’s in the hospital.’ And he said, ‘We got attacked!’ And he said, ‘This big guy just came running down the sidewalk and attacked us,’” Grant recalled.

Grant told the jury she and her family thought Jamie would recover quickly, and stated death was never a thought that crossed their minds until days later. Jamie Grant spent nine days in the ICU until he passed away.

“We were just praying and hoping and being so positive that everything was going to work out ok. And then as each day passed, the news got worse and worse,” she said.

Grant stated she doesn’t socialize anymore because it’s lonelier to be around people without her husband of 23 years. She says she hasn’t gone back to work and hasn’t looked for work since the incident because her most important job right now is to be a mom to her now 12-year-old son, James.

Grant reflected on telling her son, who was then eight at the time, about Jamie not likely being able to make it.

“He said, ‘Mom, if dad shall die, then we shall die! If dad shall survive, then we shall survive!’” Grant said.

A witness, Sara Tjosaas then took the stand. She stated Patterson came over to the ‘Grant group’ who was seated near her and bent the arm back of someone in the Grant group. Tjosaas stated after that, the Grant group got up and were obviously upset about what Patterson did. Tjosaas stated a punch was thrown by Patterson inside but didn’t know who exactly was hit.

Tjosaas testified employees came over and tried to break the fight up and escorted the men out of the bar.

Patterson was lead out a door facing Broadway, while the Grant group was let out another door toward 1st Ave. N.

A former employee, Jordan Anderson later testified that the bar did not have a policy or training on how to handle altercations, but said she felt she and the staff ‘handled it the best we could.’

The HoDo did not hire security and instead, relied on staff to break up altercations, two employees testified.

It’s still unclear how much in damages both Jennifer Grant and Christopher are asking for.

Testimony has continued Thursday morning. Check back soon for updates.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.