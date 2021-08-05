Advertisement

Police: Man involved in altercation before being found unconscious

Police presence at Motel 6
Police presence at Motel 6(None)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say around 7:30 Wednesday night, they responded to the Motel 6 off of 36th St. S. for a report of an unconscious man laying on the ground outside.

Detectives reviewed nearby surveillance video and learned that the man who was found unconscious, was involved in an altercation with another male shortly before. Police say at this time, it is unclear if the altercation was directly related to the man’s medical incident or not.

Police say as of 1:00 Thursday afternoon, the man remains in critical condition at a local hospital and the investigation is still ongoing.

