Otterdahl Finishes 10th in Olympic Shot Put Final

TOKYO, Japan (NDSU Athletics) - Former North Dakota State NCAA champion Payton Otterdahl placed 10th in the shot put final at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday.

Otterdahl threw 66-8 (20.32m) on his first of three attempts, which ultimately earned him 10th place. The top eight performers earned three additional throws.

While Otterdahl was the fourth NDSU track & field athlete to compete in the Summer Olympics, he became the first Bison to advance to an Olympic event final. Otterdahl competed for North Dakota State from 2014-19, winning a pair of indoor national titles as a senior. Since completing his collegiate eligibility, Otterdahl has competed professionally for Nike and served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Bison throwers.

