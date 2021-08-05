Advertisement

Otterdahl Finishes 10th in Olympic Shot Put Final

We are seeing a new factor dominating the Olympic headlines taking place in Tokyo, Japan.
(KLTV Staff)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO, Japan (NDSU Athletics) - Former North Dakota State NCAA champion Payton Otterdahl placed 10th in the shot put final at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday.

Otterdahl threw 66-8 (20.32m) on his first of three attempts, which ultimately earned him 10th place. The top eight performers earned three additional throws.

While Otterdahl was the fourth NDSU track & field athlete to compete in the Summer Olympics, he became the first Bison to advance to an Olympic event final. Otterdahl competed for North Dakota State from 2014-19, winning a pair of indoor national titles as a senior. Since completing his collegiate eligibility, Otterdahl has competed professionally for Nike and served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Bison throwers.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Reinbold
Wanted murder suspect arrested after weeks on the run
Jacob Danielson
Cass Co. Deputy arrested for DUI with children present
36 year old Kristina Jo Budke was speeding on the westbound lane of 1st Avenue North, and then...
UPDATE: Power has been restored after crash knocks out electricity
Michael Mead and Bradley Moderow were arrested Wednesday morning after the SWAT team assisted...
UPDATE: Two people arrested after SWAT, Narcotics units search home in south Fargo
Kyle Olson
‘Armed & dangerous’ man on the run in western MN

Latest News

Weah finished the year with a touchdown in every game the Fighting Hawks played
Four in MVFC on Walter Payton Award Watch List
Payton Otterdahl prepares for Tokyo Olympics
Otterdahl Advances to Olympic Shot Put Final
The FCS playoffs have been shelved for the fall after conferences opt to wait until spring.
Stats Perform Names FCS Preseason All-America Teams
Payton Otterdahl Competes at Tokyo Olympic Games August 3