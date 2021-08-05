Advertisement

NDT - Harwood-A-Rama - August 5
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Harwood-A-Rama is happening in Harwood, North Dakota on Saturday, August 7.

It kicks off with Yoga in the park; there’s also a car show, parade, inflatables and other activities throughout the day. You can take part in a bean bag tournament, hear live music from Jessica Vines, play the “Soak the Celeb” dunk tank and meet and greet with local emergency responders. The zoo and West Fargo Public Library’s Little Red Reading Bus will be coming out for kids to enjoy.

The day culminates with a street dance at the Harwood Grill & Saloon.

