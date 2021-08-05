Advertisement

NDT - Anne Carlsen Center Expansion - August 5

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Anne Carlsen Center will soon open the doors of an expanded facility in Fargo. This will allow them to provide pediatric outpatient, behavioral health and early intervention services in one location.

The open house and ribbon cutting is happening from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 9 at 4152 30th Avenue South in Fargo.

To contact the Anne Carlsen Center call 701-364-2663 or go to www.AnneCarlsen.org.

