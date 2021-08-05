NDSU’s Kaczor Named to Buck Buchanan Award Watch List

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State linebacker James Kaczor has been named to the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award watch list announced Thursday, Aug. 5. The award is presented annually by Stats Perform to the top defensive player in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

Kaczor, a senior from St. Cloud, Minn., was first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference and second-team FCS All-America last spring. He was NDSU’s second leading tackler with 70 total stops and had 2.0 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and three quarterback hurries.

There are 35 players on the preseason watch list. More players can join the list during the regular season, and a national media panel will select the winner following it.

North Dakota State has had nine finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, including 2014 winner Kyle Emanuel.

2021 Buck Buchanan Award Preseason Watch List

Defensive Linemen

Jared Brinkman, Northern Iowa (2020-21 finalist)

Isaiah Chambers, McNeese (2020-21 finalist)

DJ Coleman, Jacksonville State

Mike Greene, James Madison (2020-21 finalist)

Malik Hamm, Lafayette

Jahari Kay, Sam Houston (2020-21 finalist)

Jordan Lewis, Southern (2020-21 recipient)

Shaundre Mims, Charleston Southern

Kobie Turner, Richmond

Linebackers

Troy Andersen, Montana State

Logan Backhaus, South Dakota State

Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham (2020-21 finalist)

Willie Eubanks III, The Citadel (2019 finalist)

Tre Jones, Central Connecticut State

James Kaczor, North Dakota State

La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, Southern Utah (2020-21 finalist)

Titus Leo, Wagner (2020-21 finalist)

Jace Lewis, Montana

Forrest Rhyne, Villanova

Stone Snyder, VMI (2020-21 finalist)

Jeremiah Tyler, Princeton

Tre Walker, Idaho (2020-21 finalist)

Tristan Wheeler, Richmond (2020-21 finalist)

Defensive Backs

Anthony Adams, Portland State (2019 finalist)

Markquese Bell, Florida A&M

Qua Brown, Southern Illinois

Anthony Budd, Monmouth

Decobie Durant, South Carolina State

Brandon Easterling, Dayton (2019 finalist)

Chris Edmonds, Samford (2020-21 finalist)

Marcis Floyd, Murray State

Nicario Harper, Jacksonville State (2020-21 finalist)

Kordell Jackson, Austin Peay (2019 and 2020-21 finalist)

Ferlando Jordan, Southeastern Louisiana

Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston

