ND doctors hosting back-to-school health town hall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Doctors from across the state are coming together to host a back-to-school town hall to answer parent questions about student health.

The Sanford doctors are teaming up with the North Dakota Department of Health for the town hall. They plan to talk about immunizations and COVID-19 concerns.

It will be a virtual town hall starting at 2 p.m. If you would like to join, you can find the information right here.

