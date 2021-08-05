Advertisement

ND doctors hosting back-to-school health town hall

(North Dakota Department of Health)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Doctors from across the state are coming together to host a back-to-school town hall to answer parent questions about student health.

The Sanford doctors are teaming up with the North Dakota Department of Health for the town hall. They plan to talk about immunizations and COVID-19 concerns.

It will be a virtual town hall starting at 2 p.m. If you would like to join, you can find the information right here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Reinbold
Wanted murder suspect arrested after weeks on the run
36 year old Kristina Jo Budke was speeding on the westbound lane of 1st Avenue North, and then...
UPDATE: Power has been restored after crash knocks out electricity
Kyle Olson
‘Armed & dangerous’ man on the run in western MN
Michael Mead and Bradley Moderow were arrested Wednesday morning after the SWAT team assisted...
UPDATE: Two people arrested after SWAT, Narcotics units search home in south Fargo
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

UPDATED PHOTO OF ERIC REINBOLD
Complaint: Defendant and victim had rocky relationship
Minnesota Supreme Court upholds state's permit-to-carry law
Minnesota Supreme Court upholds state’s permit-to-carry law
Media attorney: It’s time to release names of Chauvin jurors
Vaccine incentives increased in NC
6,500 Minnesotans take advantage of vaccination bonus