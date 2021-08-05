Moorhead Schools Announce Back-to-School Plan

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead School Board held a special meeting on Wednesday to make back-to-school plans as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The 2021-22 Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan was developed by school administration based on input from staff and families, guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education, the Minnesota Department of Health and local COVID data. The school board approved the plan on Wednesday, August 4.

All Moorhead Public Schools students in grades E-12 will return to in-person learning five days a week with a normal school day and class schedule. Limited online learning will be offered based on demand and instructional budget parameters.

Masks are recommended, but not required, while indoors. Face coverings will be required on student transportation. The district will be conducting contact tracing and quarantines when necessary to continue to keep learning spaces safe. School officials say people who are vaccinated will not need to quarantine in most instances.

The safe learning plan also addresses social distancing, facility cleaning, personal hygiene and ventilation.

“We are excited to welcome our students back to the classrooms and are committed to the health and safety of our Spud staff and students. We remain grateful for the support and partnership of our staff, families and community as we make these complex plans to provide safe educational environments where our students can thrive,” said Superintendent Dr. Brandon Lunak.

Regular student meals will continue to be provided during the 2021-22 school year at no charge with funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

