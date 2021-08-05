Moorhead native center of sexual harassment investigation at MN capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Senate Democrats have asked that an outside investigator look into allegations of sexual harassment made by a former staff member.

Senate leaders say an internal evaluation of the claim would not instill confidence in its results.

A former aide to a senator says she was harassed by another legislative staff member, Clay Schwartzwalter.

Schwartzwalter is a Moorhead native and previously involved in MSUM College Democrats. He previously worked in the state House and as a campaign operative for Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent.

Schwartzwalter was eventually dismissed by Kent’s campaign and fired by the House. He denies doing anything wrong.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.