Moorhead native center of sexual harassment investigation at MN capitol

MN Capitol
MN Capitol(KEYC News 12)
By Associated Press and Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Senate Democrats have asked that an outside investigator look into allegations of sexual harassment made by a former staff member.

Senate leaders say an internal evaluation of the claim would not instill confidence in its results.

A former aide to a senator says she was harassed by another legislative staff member, Clay Schwartzwalter.

Schwartzwalter is a Moorhead native and previously involved in MSUM College Democrats. He previously worked in the state House and as a campaign operative for Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent.

Schwartzwalter was eventually dismissed by Kent’s campaign and fired by the House. He denies doing anything wrong.

