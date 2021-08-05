MN State Auditor, Senator Hurt in Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha and State Sen. Melisa Franzen were both injured in a crash Wednesday evening while leaving Farmfest in southwestern Minnesota.

Donald McFarland, the communications and legislative affairs director for Blaha’s office, says she is being treated at a local hospital.

Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent says she spoke Wednesday evening with Franzen, who is also hospitalized.

“I was reassured by the sound of her voice and grateful that it sounds like she’ll be OK,” Kent said. “I am holding both her and Julie in my prayers.”

The extent of their injuries is unknown, and the location and circumstances of the crash have not been released.

