Media attorney: It’s time to release names of Chauvin jurors

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

A coalition of news media outlets is asking the judge who oversaw the trial of Derek Chauvin to release the identities of jurors who convicted him.

Chauvin was found guilty of murder in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

In a Wednesday court filing, the coalition, which includes The Associated Press, asked Judge Peter Cahill to immediately unseal the identities of the jurors as well as the prospective juror list, juror profiles, questionnaires and juror forms.

Cahill kept the identities of jurors under seal but said he would make their names public.

Attorneys for the coalition say there is no known threat to juror safety so the time to release their names is now.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

