Man arrested after crash in Otter Tail County

By Renee Nygren
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says just after 6:00am Thursday morning, they were called to the area of Co Hwy. 53 and Co. Hwy. 8 for a multi-vehicle crash.

Deputies say 34-year-old Yeldin Aguilar of Perham was driving north on Co. Hwy. 53 when he failed to stop at the stop sign. Deputies say 33-year-old Alisha Meidinger of Menahga was driving west on Ct. Hwy 8, when she stuck Aguilar, rolling her vehicle several times.

Deputies say Meidinger has a fractured neck, leg and broken ankle. Meidinger was originally taken to Perham Health, but has since been transported to a hospital in Fargo.

Aguilar was arrested for criminal vehicular operation, fail to stop at a stop sign and no MN driver’s license. Aguilar had other people in his vehicle at the time of the crash, their condition is unknown.

