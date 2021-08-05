Advertisement

Large Police Presence Near Motel 6 in Fargo

Police presence at Motel 6
Police presence at Motel 6(None)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than a dozen police officers, firefighters and emergency response personnel have been working in an area in South Fargo. It’s near the Motel 6 and Burger King at 13th Avenue South and 36th Street.

A medical call to the scene came in just before 8 PM. Police have yet to confirm any details. Stick with Valley News Live as we work to gather information on this developing story.

