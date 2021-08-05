Advertisement

High-risk sex offender registers as homeless in Fargo

34-year-old Jesse Lee Janke has registered as homeless in Fargo. Janke was charged back in December of 2016 for patronizing a minor for sexual activity.
34-year-old Jesse Lee Janke has registered as homeless in Fargo. Janke was charged back in December of 2016 for patronizing a minor for sexual activity.(Fargo Police Department)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department wants to notify the community of a high-risk sex offender in the area.

34-year-old Jesse Lee Janke has registered as homeless in Fargo. Janke was convicted on December 19th, 2016, for Patronizing Minor for Sexual Activity in Cass County District Court, ND. The victim was a law enforcement officer posing as a 16-year-old female. Janke is a lifetime registrant.

