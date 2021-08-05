High-risk sex offender registers as homeless in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department wants to notify the community of a high-risk sex offender in the area.

34-year-old Jesse Lee Janke has registered as homeless in Fargo. Janke was convicted on December 19th, 2016, for Patronizing Minor for Sexual Activity in Cass County District Court, ND. The victim was a law enforcement officer posing as a 16-year-old female. Janke is a lifetime registrant.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.