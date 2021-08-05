Advertisement

Future athletes can attend Sanford sports clinic for health evaluations

Sanford Health will host the sports clinic at their West Fargo Clinic, 1220 Sheyenne Street in West Fargo, from 4:30pm to 7:00pm. This is by appointment only.
Sanford Health will host the sports clinic at their West Fargo Clinic, 1220 Sheyenne Street in West Fargo, from 4:30pm to 7:00pm. This is by appointment only.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health is hosting a sports physical clinic to make sure that future, young athletes are fit and ready to play for their upcoming sports season.

These sports physicals give doctors a chance to look at potential issues that could occur during a game. Sanford Health doctors will check your child’s basic health, potential cardiovascular and lung problems, evaluate old injuries and answer any healthcare questions. During the physical appointment, the young athlete will jump on one leg and do duck walks. The doctor will make the young athlete is caught up on all their necessary vaccines.

“It is really important to check the health of the athlete,” said Natalie Dvorak, Sanford Pediatrician. “We check the health of their heart, their lungs and we make sure that they don’t have any concerns about shortness of breath or any concerns about any pain anywhere.”

The sports clinic will run today from 4:30pm to 7:00pm at the Sanford West Fargo Clinic, 1220 Sheyenne Street in West Fargo. This is by appointment only. Mask are required for everyone attending the clinic. Each appointment should take between 10 to 15 minutes. To make an appointment, call (701) 234-4445. There is a $50.00 prepay cost for the exam.

For more information on sports physicals, click here.

