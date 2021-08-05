Eligible Minnesotans Can Submit Requests For $100 COVID Vaccine Reward

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Eligible Minnesotans can now submit their requests for the $100 COVID-19 vaccination rewards program.

The reward is a $100 Visa gift card.

Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan announced the opening of the request form.

Minnesotans ages 12 and up who get their first vaccine dose between July 30 and August 15 will be eligible for the reward.

The form will remain open for submissions until August 15 at 11:59 p.m.

The rewards program is limited to the first 24,330 eligible submissions. However, Governor Walz says he will seek legislative approval for additional funding to continue the incentives program.

Click here to go to the eligibility form.

