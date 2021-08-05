Advertisement

Complaint: Defendant and victim had rocky relationship

UPDATED PHOTO OF ERIC REINBOLD
UPDATED PHOTO OF ERIC REINBOLD
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLEE, Minn. (AP) -

Criminal charges against a northwestern Minnesota man allege he fatally stabbed his wife following numerous fights during a deteriorating relationship.

Eric Reinbold, wanted on two counts of second-degree murder, remains on the run.

The 44-year-old Oklee man is accused of stabbing his wife, Lissette Reinbold multiple times in the neck, torso and upper extremities.

She was found by her children lying in the driveway of her home on July 9.

A medical examiner’s report says the victim died of a loss of blood.

