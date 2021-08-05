Advertisement

Beloved three-day country music festival is back

The festival will open with Florida Georgia Line tonight, Dierks Bentley on Friday, August 6th and end with Blake Shelton on Saturday, August 7th. One exciting improvement this year involves expanded General Admission, which will bring fans 200′ closer to the stage.(KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Country fans can head down to Detroit Lakes over the next three days to enjoy some amazing country music. We Fest is back starting today.

The festival will open with Florida Georgia Line tonight, Dierks Bentley on Friday, August 6th and end with Blake Shelton on Saturday, August 7th. Additional performers include: LANCO, Russell Dickerson, Eli Young Band, The Cadillac Three, Lindsay Ell, Maddie & Tae, Ingrid Andress, High Valley, RaeLynn, Larry Fleet, Shy Carter, Kameron Marlowe, 32 Below, Erin Grand, Shane Martin, Trip Wire, and Slamabama. The festival will be emceed by country music singer, songwriter, actress and television personality, Kellie Pickler.

For 37 years, the massive three-day festival has made its home at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. One exciting improvement this year involves expanded General Admission, which will bring fans 200′ closer to the stage.

Tickets and camping passes are on-sale now. In honor of the full lineup announcement, WE Fest is offering a special offer for 3-Day GA wristbands. Now through Sunday, March 21st at 10 PM CST, fans can purchase 4 3-Day GA wristbands for $375.00, $100.00 in savings.

Tickets can be purchased here.

