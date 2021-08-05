Advertisement

6500 Minnesotans take advantage of vaccination bonus

By Anna Johnson
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 6500 Minnesotans have claimed the $100 VISA gift card vaccination bonus for getting the COVID shot. Governor Walz is offering the bonus to Minnesota residents who get their first COVID shot from July 30th to August 15th. Many states have implemented a similar plan to encourage vaccinations as the highly-contagious Delta Variant spreads.

You can claim your $100 bonus here

