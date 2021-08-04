Advertisement

Wanted murder suspect arrested after days on the run

UPDATED PHOTO OF ERIC REINBOLD
UPDATED PHOTO OF ERIC REINBOLD(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OKLEE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A murder suspect wanted in connection to the gruesome death of his wife is now under arrest after days on the run.

The Red Lake Sheriff’s Department says 44-year-old Eric Reinbold was arrested in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 4 just north of Oklee, MN.

The Sheriff’s Department says multiple agencies were involved in Reinbold’s arrest and he’s now in the Pennington County Jail.

No other information about his capture is being released at this time.

Reinbold was wanted in connection to the murder of his wife, Lissette, on July 9. He’s facing charges of intentional second-degree murder and second degree murder in the case.

Court documents say the victim had stab wounds on her neck and near her jaw.

To read previous reporting on this case, including more disturbing information about the scene of the alleged murder and how the woman was found, click here.

