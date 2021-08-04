SWAT, Narcotics units search home in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People in one south Fargo neighborhood had a scary morning when they saw the Red River Valley SWAT team and police narcotics searching a home.

Fargo Police say the units were at the home in the 900 block of 4th Ave. S. around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, August 4.

Authorities say the response was related to a search warrant. No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.