SWAT, Narcotics units search home in south Fargo

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People in one south Fargo neighborhood had a scary morning when they saw the Red River Valley SWAT team and police narcotics searching a home.

Fargo Police say the units were at the home in the 900 block of 4th Ave. S. around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, August 4.

Authorities say the response was related to a search warrant. No other information is available at this time.

