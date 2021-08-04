Slight jump in COVID cases, Mayor not considering another mask mandate

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - COVID-19 numbers in Fargo jumped from in the 20s to the 80s this weekend, but with the increase of cases Mayor Tim Mahoney said he is not considering another mask mandate.

“I don’t think that’s enough to cause alarm, I think that those things can happen and you have to look at your 14 day average.” said Mayor Mahoney.

When considering another mask mandate Mayor Mahoney said he looks at case numbers, hospitalizations and death rates. With a 60% vaccination rate in the community, the Mayor said Fargo is doing okay.

”It would really have to be overwhelming concern that we see the delta variant come back in high, high numbers.” said the Mayor, “People have to remember our high numbers are 200, 300, 400, 500...and we are not anywhere close to that.”

Mayor Mahoney said if people want to continue to get back to normal more people need to get vaccinated against the virus.

”My hope is that people will use this as a wakeup call that maybe this delta variant could be a little bit more aggressive and come after the community.” Mayor Mahoney said, “We like the way things are right now.”

