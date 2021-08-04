Advertisement

Pawn shop employee charged for shooting at robbery suspect

Employee charged for shooting at robbery suspect
Employee charged for shooting at robbery suspect(Valley News Live)
By Mike Morken
Published: Aug. 4, 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A pawn shop employee has been charged with reckless endangerment for shooting at a robbery suspect’s vehicle. Kyle Ramsey, who is listed as the sales manager at Mister Money, faces a class A misdemeanor, which carries a maximum penalty of 360 days in jail and or a 3000 dollar fine.

Security video from inside the store on 13th avenue south in Fargo, shows Ramsey running after a man, who was later charged with robbing the business on June 10th. Several shots were fired at the man’s car. 21 year old Hunter David Havisto escaped, but was arrested later and was suspected in several other robberies earlier.

We contacted Ramsey, who said he had no comment at this time.

