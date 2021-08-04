OLYMPICS Tokyo Olympics livestreams, Aug. 4

TOKYO, Japan — Decathlon and heptathlon continue in track and field Wednesday while champions will be decided in the men’s 200 and 800 meters and the 110-meter hurdles. Medals will also be awarded in men’s hammer throw, discus and shot put and women’s steeplechase.

WATCH ON KVLY:

7:00 p.m. CT: NBC Primetime

10:30 p.m. CT: NBC Prime Plus

LIVESTREAMS:

7:00 p.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Women’s Semifinal, USA vs. Switzerland

7:00 p.m. CT: Skateboarding, Men’s Park Final

7:00 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Session 14

7:10 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Women’s High Jump qualifying

7:40 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Heptathlon Long Jump

7:50 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Decathlon Discus

8:00 p.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Women’s Semifinal. Australia vs. Latvia

8:00 p.m. CT: Karate, elimination rounds in the women’s kata and men’s kumite 67kg

9:00 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Men’s Triple Jump Final

9:05 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Men’s Shot Put Final

9:20 p.m. CT: Canoe/Kayak - Sprint, Finals in women’s canoe single 200m, men’s kayak single 200m, women’s kayak single 500m and men’s K-2 1000m

9:55 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Men’s 110m Hurdles

10:30 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Heptathlon Javelin

10:45 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Decathlon Pole Vault

