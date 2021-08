FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dexter Dutton with Thunder Coffee joins us to talk about their coffee shop and flavors.

Thunder Coffee is also our VNL Deal of the Week! Starting at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, August 6, buy $25 and get $25 free. The Deal of the Week is available until all vouchers are sold out.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.