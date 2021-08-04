NDT - Veggies for the Pantry Program - August 4

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the past several years, the NDSU Cass County Master Gardeners have spearheaded a very successful program called “Veggies for the Pantry” to help feed the hungry.

Gardeners can drop off their extra produce every Monday at the following locations:

The Bowler (2630 University Dr. S. in Fargo)

Longfellow Recycle Parking Lot (2939 Elm St. N. in Fargo)

Holy Cross Catholic Church (2711 7th Ave. E. in West Fargo)

Community Presbyterian Church (702 Sheyenne St. in West Fargo)

In front of the water tower on Main Street in Horace

Sheyenne Gardens (17010 29th St. SE in Harwood)

Trinity Lutheran Church (Corner of 8th St. and 3rd Ave. in Moorhead)

The parking lot of “The Village” (815 37th Ave. S. in Moorhead)

The Master Gardeners then haul the collected vegetables and fruits to Fargo’s Emergency Food Pantry and Moorhead’s Dorothy Day House. This program will accept donations until the first frost of the season.

If anyone has questions or would like more information, contact the NDSU Cass County Extension Service at (701) 241-5700

