NDT - Celebrating 75 Years at Camp Wilderness - August 4

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Camp Wilderness is part of the Northern Lights Council and Boy Scouts of America. This year, they are celebrating 75 years of Camp Wilderness and 15 years at Butler Wilderness Outpost.

Camping Director Missy Hendrickx talks about what makes this year so special, and how people can get involved. The event is from August 20-22. It costs just $25 for the entire weekend and $15 for the day.

Schedule of Events:

Friday, August 20

5:00PM - Check-in begins

6:00-8:00PM - Swim tests at waterfront

8:30PM - Check-in ends

Saturday, August 21 (Open to the community today only!)

8:00AM - Breakfast in Herman Stern Dining Hall

8:45AM - Flag Ceremony

9:00AM - 2:00PM-Check-in for Day Attendees

9:00AM - 11:00AM-Program Areas Open (9:00AM Silent Auction, 9:30AM 5K run/walk)

9:00AM - Speaker Naomi Reed

11:00AM - Trekto Cabin O

11:00AM - Live Music From Zach Thomas

11:00AM - Joe Wiegand Presents: Teddy Roosevelt

12:00PM - Lunch at Herman Stern Dining Hall

12:30PM - Officially Welcome Everyone to Camp

2:00PM - Butler Wilderness Outpost Cub Scout Camp/Reception for donors

4:00PM - 75th Anniversary Program

5:45PM - Dinner at Herman Stern Dining Hall

Sunday, August 22

8:00AM - Breakfastat the Herman Stern Dining Hall

9:00AM - Non-Denominational Church Service

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

