Man Who Allegedly Shot Fargo Man, Two Officers Headed to Trial

WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI. (Valley News Live) - A jury trial for Nathanael Benton is scheduled to begin October 25th.

According to court records, Benton is charged with two counts of intentional homicide -- among several other things -- for shooting two police officers in Delafield, Wisconsin after a crime spree back in November.

The week before that shooting, Benton allegedly shot a man in the back of the head downtown Fargo. He was charged with attempted murder for that shooting, but he won’t be tried here until after his trial in Wisconsin.

That victim is almost fully recovered -- telling Valley News Live the two men barely knew each other and the shooting happened after an “argument gone wrong”. You can read more on how the victim is doing here.

Where the Wisconsin trial will take place is up in the air. A motion has been filed that could result in the trial being moved from Waukesha County or having a jury from another Wisconsin county brought in.

