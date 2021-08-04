Advertisement

Man seriously injured in rollover crash while it was hazy outside

(Source: WDBJ7)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEST OF CLIFFORD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is seriously injured after being in a rollover crash.

It happened before 6:00 a.m. Wednesday on Traill County Road 9 & 144th Ave. SE, which is west of Clifford. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Miguel Martinez was heading westbound on County Road 9 when he entered the south ditch and rolled over.

Martinez was life flighted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo to be treated for his injuries.

The NDHP says it was smoky due to the wildfires in Canada but they didn’t say if that played a role in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.

