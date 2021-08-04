Man becomes violent with Essentia staff, bites police officer during evaluation, threatens to kill

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in jail after court documents say he became violent and attacked staff at Essentia Health and police officers.

According to documents filed, Fargo Police were sent to a call of a suicidal man.

Documents state Aiden Sloan was found and placed on a mental health hold at Essentia.

Court documents say Sloan was in an Essentia ER room, he became with a doctor about how he couldn’t leave.

Documents say he became violent and threw a vital monitor at the doctor causing pain and red marks to her wrist. The monitor broke and staff says it is worth about $20,000.

Two police officers were standing in the hallway close to the room when this happened, according to the documents. When officers arrived, they found Sloan trying to flip the bed over.

Documents say the officers worked to restrain Sloan and they went to the ground with him. The documents say he went to bite an officer about four times and did bite the officer once causing pain and a bite mark.

Court documents continue to say that emergency room staff came in to help restrain Sloan with one doctor calling for medication to sedate him.

Documents state Sloan continued to fight with police and doctors while stating he was going to kill everyone.

Documents say once Sloan was cleared from the ER he was arrested and taken to jail.

