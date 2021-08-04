Advertisement

At least 11 dead, others injured after van crashes in Texas

Authorities say 11 are dead and more than a dozen injured after an overloaded van crashed on a...
Authorities say 11 are dead and more than a dozen injured after an overloaded van crashed on a remote south Texas highway.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENCINO, Texas (AP) — Investigators say an overloaded van carrying about 25 passengers has crashed on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than a dozen others.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 281 in Encino, about 50 miles north of McAllen.

Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez says the van, designed to hold 15 passengers, was top-heavy and tipped over when the driver lost control on a curve.

Martinez said he believed most of the passengers were migrants.

The crash happened about 2 miles south of the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Reinbold
Wanted murder suspect arrested after weeks on the run
Jacob Danielson
Cass Co. Deputy arrested for DUI with children present
Chris Sours
High-risk sex offender moving to small MN town
36 year old Kristina Jo Budke was speeding on the westbound lane of 1st Avenue North, and then...
UPDATE: Power has been restored after crash knocks out electricity
Nicole McAloney and Melissa Desjarlait were arrested for stealing a catalytic converter.
Two people arrested for stealing catalytic converter

Latest News

6:00PM Weather August 4
6:00PM Weather August 4
6:00PM News August 4 - Part 3
6:00PM News August 4 - Part 3
6:00PM News August 4 - Part 1
6:00PM News August 4 - Part 1
6:00PM News August 4 - Part 2
6:00PM News August 4 - Part 2