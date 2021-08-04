K-State’s Gene Taylor named to College Football Playoff selection committee

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State athletics director Gene Taylor will play a part in selecting teams for this year’s College Football Playoff.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock announced Wednesday Taylor will join the CFP selection committee for a three-year term beginning this season.

The Big 12 Conference nominated Taylor, who joined K-State in 2017. The CFP then approved the nomination for Taylor to replace Chris del Conte, director of athletics at the University of Texas.

“I am grateful to be selected to serve on the CFP Selection Committee, and I look forward to this exciting opportunity,” Taylor said. “I appreciate the Big 12 nominating me. The committee has a very important job to select the best football teams, and I am thrilled to be a part of this process.”

“Gene is well respected and will be an excellent member of the committee,” Hancock said. “We look forward to welcoming him to the group.”

The CFP selection committee is responsible for selecting the top four teams in the playoff and assigning them to semifinal games. The committee is also tasked with ranking the other top 25 teams.

Taylor joins Mitch Barnhart, Gary Barta (chair), Paola Boivin, Tom Burman, Charlie Cobb, Boo Corrigan, Rick George, Will Shields, Joe Taylor, John Urschel, Rod West and Tyrone Willingham.

