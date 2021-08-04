Advertisement

Experience feeding porcupines, Red Pandas at Red River Zoo

There are three porcupines and two red pandas that you will get the opportunity to feed. These spots fill fast so you will want to schedule a spot.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The best way to learn about animals is to get up close and personal with them. The Red River Zoo is offering an experience to feed their porcupines and Red Pandas.

There are three porcupines at the Red River Zoo. Their names are Ross, Daisy and Olivia. Porcupines are prickly so there will not be a touch opportunity. In the porcupine exhibit, you will learn more about this animal with the Zookeeper and animal trainer. You will be given the opportunity to feed them a special snack.

There are two Red Pandas in the off-exhibit home. You get the chance to go nose-to-whisker with these cute and charming animals. You can feed the Red Pandas grapes, bamboo, and panda biscuits. The Zoo will tell you all about their conservation efforts to keep the beautiful animals alive. Only two Red Panda encounters are offered per week via the Species Survival Plan.  Scheduling Red Panda encounters is dependent upon the animal care schedule and the requirements of the Species Survival Plan.

The porcupine visit will cost $75.00, and the Red Panda visit $125.00. This experience is for up to 5 people, pricing is per person. All ages are welcome, but any guests under 14 must be accompanied by a paying adult. There are no refunds for this experience purchase, however, you may transfer your experience to anyone you’d like.

If interested, contact the Red River Zoo by calling (701) 277-9240.

