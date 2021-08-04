Essentia Health to require COVID vaccine as condition of employment

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health says after careful consideration, Essentia will require all staff members to be vaccinated against COVID as a condition of their employment.

Essentia says employees must receive their first dose of the vaccine by Oct. 1st and their second dose in a two-dose series by Nov. 1st. Essentia adds that there will be a process for requiring a medical exemption based on CDC guidelines or a religious exemption.

The police affects all employees, including remote workers, volunteers, students and non-employed medical staff.

