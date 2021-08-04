Advertisement

Essentia Health to require COVID vaccine as condition of employment

(KVLY)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health says after careful consideration, Essentia will require all staff members to be vaccinated against COVID as a condition of their employment.

Essentia says employees must receive their first dose of the vaccine by Oct. 1st and their second dose in a two-dose series by Nov. 1st. Essentia adds that there will be a process for requiring a medical exemption based on CDC guidelines or a religious exemption.

The police affects all employees, including remote workers, volunteers, students and non-employed medical staff.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Danielson
Cass Co. Deputy arrested for DUI with children present
Chris Sours
High-risk sex offender moving to small MN town
Eric Reinbold
Wanted murder suspect arrested after weeks on the run
Nicole McAloney and Melissa Desjarlait were arrested for stealing a catalytic converter.
Two people arrested for stealing catalytic converter
Kayden Kinney
UPDATE: 12-year-old boy found safe

Latest News

What would you say to feeding a porcupine or even a red panda? Hopefully the answer is yes as...
Experience feeding porcupines, Red Pandas at Red River Zoo
Man seriously injured in rollover crash while it was hazy outside
Crash knocks out power in north Fargo
Crash knocks out power in north Fargo
Valley Today Weather
Valley Today Weather - August 4th