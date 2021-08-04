Advertisement

Employee Accused of Shooting at Robbery Suspect Could Face Jail Time

Mister Money armed robbery surveillance video
Mister Money armed robbery surveillance video
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Mister Money employee accused of shooting at a robbery suspect faces potential jail time. Surveillance video from June 10th shows the employee firing a handgun at an armed robber. (Click here to watch the video.)

Hunter Havisto, 21, was later arrested in connection to the incident. Police had been searching for him for days after several robberies in the area. Inforum is reporting that the Mister Money employee-- who hasn’t been named yet-- will now face a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment.

Valley News Live spoke with Havisto from jail the day after the Mister Money incident, where he told us, “When I saw him pull out his gun, this is a wrap. I’m done for. I thought I was going to die.” Click here to watch that exclusive interview.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reggie Bethel mugshot
11-year-old battling traumatic brain injury after brutal beating from Fergus Falls man, court docs allege
Jacob Danielson
Cass Co. Deputy arrested for DUI with children present
Lissette Reinbold
Records: Pennington County woman was stabbed multiple times by husband, manhunt still on
Daniel Pozarnsky FB post
‘Karmas a b****.’: Hospitalized with COVID-19, man says he wishes he would have been vaccinated
Chris Sours
High-risk sex offender moving to small MN town

Latest News

Nathanael Benton
Man Who Allegedly Shot Fargo Man, Two Officers Headed to Trial
mask mandates
Local health officials recommending masks for upcoming school year regardless of vaccination status
6:00PM Weather August 3
6:00PM Weather August 3
6:00PM News August 3 - Part 2
6:00PM News August 3 - Part 2