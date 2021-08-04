Employee Accused of Shooting at Robbery Suspect Could Face Jail Time

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Mister Money employee accused of shooting at a robbery suspect faces potential jail time. Surveillance video from June 10th shows the employee firing a handgun at an armed robber. (Click here to watch the video.)

Hunter Havisto, 21, was later arrested in connection to the incident. Police had been searching for him for days after several robberies in the area. Inforum is reporting that the Mister Money employee-- who hasn’t been named yet-- will now face a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment.

Valley News Live spoke with Havisto from jail the day after the Mister Money incident, where he told us, “When I saw him pull out his gun, this is a wrap. I’m done for. I thought I was going to die.” Click here to watch that exclusive interview.

