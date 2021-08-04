Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Several law enforcement agencies worked together on “Operation Child Protector” to arrest more than a dozen suspects preying on children online.

“Our detectives who worked this operation are simply the very best,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “They worked around the clock for a week in order to arrest 17 people.”

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects used social media to communicate and solicit who they thought were children between the ages of 13 and 14 for sex acts.

But instead, the suspects were met by undercover law enforcement officers who were online, posing as children.

“Nasty, nasty, nasty people – we can’t even use the words that they used. We obviously can’t show the pictures and video clips that they sent to what they thought were 13-year-old little girls and little boys,” Judd said in a press conference.

Three of the people arrested in the operation were Disney employees. One of the suspects flew across the country from Los Angeles.

“[Jared Justice] showed up on vacation, but he only needed to buy a one-way ticket because he’s not flying back to Los Angeles anytime soon,” Judd said.

“He’s married. Mrs. Justice did you hear that? Your married husband showed up from Los Angeles thinking he was going to have sex with a 13-year-old girl while you’re in Los Angeles behaving, holding the house down. His last name is Justice. That’s what we’re going to get. Justice for Justice.”

Jonathan McGrew and Savannah Lawrence, both custodians at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, showed up thinking they would have a threesome with a 13-year-old girl.

Judd said that McGrew said in online communications, “our fantasy is to play stepdad, stepdaughter, stepmother, teacher, student, uh, maybe even shoplifter where we even do a strip show.”

“So, he gave all of these details before the two even showed up,” Judd said. “Savannah said, ‘I’m just a follower,’ but she admitted and confessed that they came there to engage a child.”

Kenneth Aquino, a lifeguard at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, left his girlfriend who is seven months pregnant with his child to have sex with a 13-year-old, Judd said.

“He bragged about his prowess and how wonderful he was. He was a Navy veteran,” Judd said. “They did a background check on him that turned out that he had friends who were gang members, so they tossed him. But that didn’t stop him from showing up in his work clothes from Disney in order to have sex. He confessed.”

Of the 17 arrested, one was a registered nurse. The sheriff said Juan Guadlupe-Arroyo worked for Advent healthcare and was trying to visit a 14-year-old to have sex.

Thomas Snyder was a custodian for Valencia Hills Nursing Center and would have conversations with a 14-year-old boy while he was at work. According to Judd, he told the child he likes smelly feet and “wanted to smell the little boy’s feet and play with his toes.”

The Polk County sheriff described the suspects as “incredible deviants.” He said one of the people was even knowingly HIV positive.

“He showed up to have unprotected sex with what he thought was a child, with a little girl,” Judd said. “If that’s not the worst of the worst …”

From the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, those arrested, in order of arrest, are:

1. Kenneth Javier Aquino, 26, of Orlando. On July 27, 2021, Aquino engaged in an online conversation on a social networking site with an undercover detective who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. He asked the “girl” to send photos, and sent her an explicit video of himself. They also communicated via text messaging on cell phones. He asked for the address to the undercover location and then arrived as soon as he got off work, where he was arrested without incident. He told deputies that he is a lifeguard at Animal Kingdom Lodge, Walt Disney World. When he arrived at the undercover location he was still wearing his Disney polo shirt, swimming trunks, and Crocs. He told detectives he is a Navy veteran and has a pregnant girlfriend. His criminal history includes previous arrests for possession of marijuana, possession of a concealed weapon, and failure to appear.

Aquino was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

One count traveling to meet a minor for sex (F-2)

One count attempted lewd battery (F-3)

One count transmission of material harmful to minor (F-3)

2. Irving Oliver, 41, of Lakeland. On July 27, 2021, Oliver engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. They then texted back and forth via cell phones. He repeatedly asked the “girl” if she wanted to have sex with him, and asked for the address to the undercover location. He arrived at the location and was arrested without incident. His criminal history includes prior arrests for battery domestic violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, violation of injunction for protection, no valid DL (driver’s license), and failure to appear.

Oliver was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

One count traveling to meet a minor for sex (F-2)

One count attempted lewd battery (F-3)

3. Jarrod Justice, 33, of Los Angeles, California. On July 27, 2021, Justice, while on vacation from California, engaged in an online conversation via a messaging app with an undercover detective who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. They then texted back and forth via cell phones. He discussed what he wanted to do with her sexually when he arrived, and promised to bring condoms. When he arrived at the undercover location with the condoms, she asked him to bring him some candy, so he drove to a store and bought her some Sour Patch Kids. He returned to the location, where he was arrested without incident. He told deputies that he’s married and he works at Best Buy.

Justice was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

One count traveling to meet a minor for sex (F-2)

One count attempted lewd battery (F-3)

4. Lior Enbar, 31, of Orlando. On July 27, 2021, Enbar engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. He then began calling her cell phone, using *67 to block his number. He asked the “girl” for photos and videos, and discussed what he wanted to do with the girl sexually. He asked for the address to the undercover location and then drove there, with condoms, where he was arrested without incident. He told deputies that he lives with his parents and he’s a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver.

Enbar was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

One count traveling to meet a minor for sex (F-2)

One count attempted lewd battery (F-3)

Giving false info to LEO (M1)

5. Joshua Ortega, 30, of Davenport. On July 29, 2021, Ortega engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 13-year-old girl, then asked for her phone number and communicated with her that way. He told the “girl” what he wanted to do with her sexually and promised her that he had condoms and wouldn’t get her pregnant. He asked for the address to the undercover location and then walked there, with condoms, where he was arrested without incident. He told deputies that he’s unemployed and lives with his mother, and that he walked to the location to have sex with the girl because he hasn’t had sex in a while. His criminal history includes previous arrests for possession of cocaine and marijuana, burglary, grand theft, no valid DL, and violation of probation. He was released from state prison in January 2020. Detectives found PCP and drug paraphernalia concealed in his wallet.

Ortega was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

One count traveling to meet a minor for sex (F-2)

One count attempted lewd battery (F-3)

One count introduction of contraband into a detention facility (F-3)

One count possession of PCP (F-3)

One count possession of paraphernalia (M-1)

6. Julio Enrique Cedeno, Jr., 45, of Zephyrhills. On July 29, 2021, Cedeno engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 13-year-old girl, then asked for her phone number and communicated with her that way. He told the “girl” what he wanted to do with her sexually and asked her for photos, videos, or to video chat. He sent her explicit photos of himself. He asked for the address to the undercover location and then drove there, with condoms, where he was arrested without incident. He told deputies that he’s married, and he’s a self-employed general contractor. His criminal history includes previous arrests for aggravated battery, battery, theft, and violation of probation.

Cedeno was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

Two counts transmission of material harmful to minor (F-3)

One count unlawful use of two-way communication device (F-3)

7. Juan Guadalupe-Arroyo, 47, of Davenport. On July 30, 2021, Guadalupe-Arroyo engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old boy. He told the “boy” that he was 40 years old and told him what he wanted to do with the boy sexually. He asked for the address to the undercover location and then drove there, with condoms, where he was arrested without incident. He told deputies that he’s a registered nurse at Adventhealth Care Center in Celebration.

Guadalupe-Arroyo was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

One count traveling to meet a minor for sex (F-2)

One count attempted lewd battery (F-3)

One count misrepresenting age online/use of computer to seduce a child (F-2)

8. Carlos Flores, 36, of Orlando. On July 30, 2021, Flores engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 13-year-old girl, then asked for her phone number and communicated with her that way. He told the “girl” that he was 17 years old, and that he wanted to have sex with her in his car. He asked for the address to the undercover location and then drove to the area, with condoms, where he was arrested without incident. He told deputies that he’s the manager of the Starbucks at the Orlando International Airport.

Flores was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

One count traveling to meet a minor for sex (F-2)

One count attempted lewd battery (F-3)

One count misrepresenting age online/use of computer to seduce a child (F-2)

9. Enrique Medina, 47, of Orlando. On July 30, 2021, Medina engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 13-year-old girl, then asked for her phone number and communicated with her that way. He told the “girl” the things that he wanted to do with her sexually. He asked for the address to the undercover location and then drove to the area, where he was arrested without incident. He told deputies that he is employed by Celmark International in the sanitation department.

Medina was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

One count traveling to meet a minor for sex (F-2)

One count attempted lewd battery (F-3)

10. Adam Smith, 30, of Kissimmee. On July 30, 2021, Smith engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl, then asked for her phone number and communicated with her that way. He told the “girl” the things that he wanted to do with her sexually. He asked for the address to the undercover location and then drove to there, where he was arrested without incident. He told deputies that he is employed as a maintenance technician at a hotel in the Old Town area of Kissimmee. His criminal history includes previous arrests for battery domestic violence, tampering with evidence, and violation of probation.

Smith was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

One count traveling to meet a minor for sex (F-2)

One count attempted lewd battery (F-3)

11. Jeremiah Davis, 27, of Clewiston. On July 31, 2021, Davis engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl, then asked for her phone number and communicated with her that way. He told the “girl” the things that he wanted to do with her sexually. He asked for the address to the undercover location and then drove to the area, where he was arrested without incident. He told deputies that he is an Army veteran and currently employed by the city of Clewiston as a garbage truck driver.

Davis was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

One count traveling to meet a minor for sex (F-2)

One count attempted lewd battery (F-3)

12. Thomas Snyder, 44, of Lakeland. On July 31, 2021, Snyder engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old boy, then asked for his phone number and communicated with him that way. He sent an explicit photo to the “boy” and told the “boy” the things that he wanted to do with him sexually. He asked for the address to the undercover location and took an Uber to the area, where he was arrested. He told deputies that he is a custodian at the Valencia Hills nursing home in Lakeland.

Snyder was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

One count traveling to meet a minor for sex (F-2)

One count attempted lewd battery (F-3)

One count transmission of material harmful to minor (F-3)

13. David Ring, 34, of Lakeland. On July 31, 2021, Ring engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. He sent the girl several explicit images and videos of himself, and told the “girl” the things that he wanted to do with her sexually. He asked for the address to the undercover location and then drove to there, where he was arrested without incident. He told deputies that he is unemployed. His criminal history includes previous arrests for knowingly driving while license suspended.

Ring was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

One count traveling to meet a minor for sex (F-2)

One count attempted lewd battery (F-3)

Four counts transmission of material harmful to minor (F-3)

14. Philip Nelson, 27, of Polk City. On July 31, 2021, Nelson engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl, then asked for her phone number and communicated with her that way. He told the “girl” the things that he wanted to do with her sexually. He asked for the address to the undercover location and then drove to the area, where he was arrested after a traffic stop while trying to leave the area. He told deputies that he is an apprentice line technician for Powertown Line Construction, and that he left his two children at home with his mother when he traveled to have sex with the minor. His criminal history includes a previous arrest for battery.

Nelson was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

One count traveling to meet a minor for sex (F-2)

One count attempted lewd battery (F-3)

15. Jonathan McGrew, 34, of Kissimmee. On August 1, 2021, McGrew engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. He told the “girl” that he wanted her to come to his apartment and have sex with him and his girlfriend, Savannah Lawrence. He sent videos of him and his girlfriend performing sex acts on each other. He asked for the address to the undercover location and then he and Lawrence took an Uber to the location, where they were arrested without incident. McGrew communicated with another undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl during the same time frame, also telling her that he wanted to have sex with her. Upon their arrests, McGrew and Lawrence told deputies that they are custodians at Walt Disney World Hollywood Studios. His criminal history includes a previous arrest for leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death (in Illinois).

McGrew was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

One count traveling to meet a minor for sex (F-2)

One count attempted lewd battery (F-3)

Two counts transmission of material harmful to minor (F-3)

16. Savannah Lawrence, 29, of Kissimmee. On August 1, 2021, Lawrence’s boyfriend, Jonathan McGrew engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. McGrew told the “girl” that he wanted her to come to his apartment and have sex with him and his girlfriend, Lawrence. McGrew sent videos of the pair performing sex acts on each other. Lawrence rode with McGrew in an Uber to the location, where they were arrested without incident. They told deputies that they are custodians at Walt Disney World Hollywood Studios.

Lawrence was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

One count traveling to meet a minor for sex (F-2)

One count attempted lewd battery (F-3)

17. Edward McGaffigan, 37, of Orlando. On August 1, 2021, McGaffigan engaged in an online conversation with an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl, then asked for her phone number and communicated with her that way. He told the “girl” that he wanted to have sex with her, then he sent her several explicit photos of himself. Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, and he was taken into custody at his Orlando home. He told deputies that he is a professional poker player. His criminal history includes a previous arrest for DUI (in Virginia).

McGaffigan was arrested in Orlando on the Polk warrant and booked into the Orange County Jail for:

One count unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F-3)

Three counts transmission of material harmful to minor (F-3)

